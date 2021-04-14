Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs 'Running Around' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

The actor, singer, and songwriter released 'F*KN AROUND,' the first of a series of character-driven singles. 

Apr. 14, 2021  

Late Late Show music guest Darren Criss shares a very special performance of "Running Around" featuring Este Haim, Charlene Kaye and The Pocket Queen.

Watch the performance below!

He also talked to host James Corden about being his former "work neighbor" - see that clip here.

The actor, singer, and songwriter released 'F*KN AROUND,' the first of a series of character-driven singles.

Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss also appeared on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles, in addition to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.

VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs 'Running Around' on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles
Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 Photo

Virtual Theatre Today: Wednesday, April 14, 2021

New and Upcoming Releases: Joey Contreras IN PIECES, and More! Photo

New and Upcoming Releases: Joey Contreras' IN PIECES, and More!

VIDEO: Kelli OHara, Danny Burstein, and More Get Vaccinated! Photo

VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara, Danny Burstein, and More Get Vaccinated!

Wake Up 4/14: Glenn Close on the SUNSET BOULEVARD Film, and More! Photo

Wake Up 4/14: Glenn Close on the SUNSET BOULEVARD Film, and More!


More Hot Stories For You