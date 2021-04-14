VIDEO: Darren Criss Performs 'Running Around' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Late Late Show music guest Darren Criss shares a very special performance of "Running Around" featuring Este Haim, Charlene Kaye and The Pocket Queen.

Watch the performance below!

He also talked to host James Corden about being his former "work neighbor" - see that clip here.

The actor, singer, and songwriter released 'F*KN AROUND,' the first of a series of character-driven singles.

Criss is an actor, singer, songwriter, and producer. He won an Emmy for his work on the drama series American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace. Criss is best known for his portrayal of Blaine Anderson on the FOX musical comedy-drama series Glee.

Criss also appeared on Broadway as Hedwig in Hedwig and the Angry Inch and headlined the national tour in San Francisco and Los Angeles, in addition to How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying.