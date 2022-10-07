VIDEO: Corey Hawkins & Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Talk TOPDOG/UNDERDOG on THE TODAY SHOW

Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II appeared on The Today Show this morning to discuss appearing on Broadway in Topdog/Underdog.

During the segment, Mateen discussed his history with his character and the pair touched on the "discipline" that it takes to respect the characters in the play.

"These men exist in the world and we want to do justice to them and show them in all their complexity and enlighten the dark, the funny, the humor, all of that," Hawkins revealed.

The interview also included Hawkins teasing the upcoming The Color Purple musical film remake, Mateen discussing his new production company, and more. Watch the complete interview below!

Topdog/Underdog, a darkly comic fable of brotherly love and family identity, tells the story of two brothers, Lincoln (Hawkins) and Booth (Abdul-Mateen II), names given to them as a joke by their father. Haunted by the past and their obsession with the street con game, three-card monte, the brothers come to learn the true nature of their history.

Susan-Lori Parks' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Topdog/Underdog returns to Broadway for its 20th Anniversary production. This strictly limited engagement is directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon (A Raisin in the Sun). The production is now in previews at the Golden Theatre and officially opens on Thursday, October 20th.

Watch the new interview here: