VIDEO: Comedy Legend Lisa Lampanelli Dishes on Why She is a Self Proclaimed 'Big Fat Failure' and Proud of It

Your favorite podcast hosts Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo are back with the comedic Legend Lisa Lampanelli, who shares how she booked her first Comedy Central Roast, the importance of artists making mental health a priority and how she is returning to the stage in her cabaret show 'Lisa Lampanelli: BIG FAT FAILURE' on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Trevi Lounge in Fairfield, Connecticut. The show is filled with stories and songs in which the former Queen of Mean comes clean about all the things she f'ed up!

Before closing out the episode with a fun game of 'Toasts Rather Than Roasts'', the comedy icon reflects on her thirty plus year career and why she decided to devote her time to only things that she finds "cute"! Tickets for Lisa's cabaret show are currently on sale and can be found here.

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing a mic check where they discuss the Door McAllen Church's unauthorized production of 'HAMILTON' and the world premiere of the original play ''RANDY'S DANDY COASTER CASTLE' written by Alexander Perez, directed by Rebecca Martinez and produced by the Egg and Spoon Theatre Collective! The exclusive video can be found here on BroadwayWorld and the audio only can be found on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps.

