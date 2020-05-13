VIDEO: Christine Baranski Shares How 'Ladies Who Lunch' with Meryl Streep & Audra McDonald Came to Be

Christine Baranski was a guest on Tuesday night's episode of THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT to talk about her CBS ALL ACCESS series "The Good Fight." During the interview, Baranski takes Stephen behind the scenes of her performance with Audra McDonald and Meryl Streep at the 90th birthday celebration for Stephen Sondheim.

"The way it came about, Audra and Meryl and I had taken Steve out to dinner last year because we all adore him," Baranski told Colbert. "And after this marvelous dinner at an Italian restaurant, we kind of vowed that woe would do it again at some point sooner rather than later."

Baranski continued, "I got the call from are Raul Esparza, about this wonderful organization "Artists Striving to End Poverty," and he said, "Would do you something?" and I said, "Well, of course." and I've always wanted to sing "Ladies Who Lunch," and "Company" was the first musical I saw when I got to New York in 1970. And it was the 50th anniversary of "Company" the Broadway show. So that popped to mind, and within a millisecond, I thought, wait a minute, what if Meryl and Audra and I do it-- the three of us will share the song?"

Watch the interview below!

In season four of The Good Fight, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart find themselves navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner's name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multinational law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions can be second-guessed by the giant firm that is literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seem like benevolent overlords, we find Diane Lockhart and her colleagues chafing at their loss of independence.





