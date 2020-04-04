VIDEO: Carol Swarbrick Sings

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

5th Avenue Theatre has released a new video of Carol Swarbrick singing "Let Me Sing and I'm Happy" ​from White Christmas.

Check out the full performance below!

Swarbrick has led White Christmas at 5th Avenue in 2009.

White Christmas is a musical based on the Paramount Pictures 1954 film of the same name. The book is by David Ives and Paul Blake, with music and lyrics by Irving Berlin.

The plot follows Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, two iconic song-and-dance men, who follow a sister act to Vermont, only to discover that the nearly-bankrupt lodge they were to perform at is owned by their former commanding general.





