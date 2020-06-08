VIDEO: Carnegie Hall Artists Explore Viola, French Horn, and Movement
How can music use physical movement to convey individual and collective change? Ensemble Connect, Carnegie Hall's resident fellowship ensemble, asked and answered this question through an innovative performance in January 2020. Working with a choreographer and theater director, the musicians found that their physical movement in their performance could be used with a powerful and poignant effect that enhanced the experience of the music for themselves and for the audience.
Professional viola player Dana Kelley shares her personal story of a very public failure and how it gave her a new path forward in her music. As a final triumph, she plays the piece of music that caused her failure for the first time in public on this video. This is an excellent video for anyone in a creative profession (or music students!) trying to figure out how to make failure meaningful.
Professional French horn player Laura Weiner shares her love for the many personalities of the French horn. She gives a live demonstration of all the ways she can make it sound different from note to note and performs a movement of Esa-Pekka Salonen's Concert Etude for Solo Horn. Learn more about Laura at lauraweinerhorn.com.
