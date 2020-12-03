VIDEO: Carly Hughes Sings Irving Berlin's 'I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm'
The song was first introduced in Irving Berlin’s film On The Avenue, which premiered on February 4, 1937.
To celebrate the holiday season Carly Hughes just released a cheerful new video covering The Irving Berlin classic, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm." The song was first introduced in Irving Berlin's film On The Avenue, which premiered on February 4, 1937. As Carly sings, we also get a peek at her home decorated for the holidays.
Check out the video below!
Carly has been getting into the holiday spirit with the release of her EP, Mistletoe & Carly, which was released on November 27th, as well as the release of her new movie on Lifetime, The Christmas Edition, where she stars as a journalist who gets the chance to run a newspaper in Alaska, jump starting both the paper's profits and her budding romance with the former owner's son.
The Christmas Edition originally premiered on Lifetime on November 15, 2020, and will re-air on December 11th at 6:00 PM and December 21st at 10:00 PM.
Actress Carly Hughes is a star of stage and screen. She is best known for her work on Broadway and as Angela for four seasons on the ABC family comedy "American Housewife." Hughes has appeared in eight Broadway shows, most recently starring as Velma Kelly in "Chicago," the Leading Player in "Pippin" and Lucille/Shirley of the Shirelles in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Hughes has guest starred in HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and on the Netflix series "Insatiable" and Netflix film "Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave."
More Hot Stories For You
-
Showcasing Stage Mag: RATATOUILLE THE MUSICAL
Using our new program Stage Mag, we created a virtual program for TikTok's Ratatouille the Musical!...
Will HAMILTON Be the First Broadway Show to Re-Open in 2021?
History might have its eyes on Hamilton in 2021, as the musical could be the first show to re-open on Broadway. Broadway shows remain shutdown through...
PHOTO: First Look at Samantha Barks as Elsa in West End FROZEN
Samantha Barks will take the stage as Queen Elsa in the West End production of Frozen beginning next year....
Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald, Sutton Foster and Brian Stokes Mitchell Join LA Philharmonic for MUSICALS AND THE MOVIES on PBS
On Friday, January 15 at 9:00 p.m. tune into Musicals and the Movies featuring some of Broadway's brightest stars. ...
Theatre Professionals Launch Online Catalog Featuring Unique Art, Including Scarves, Masks, Wine Classes and More
The website features the unique art of over 100 theatre professionals. The 'Artists SurTHRIVING Catalog' is the perfect place to do your holiday shopp...
VIDEO: Disney On Broadway Sings 'Let It Go' On The Disney Holiday Singalong!
Tonight's ABC Disney Holiday Singalong included a very special performance from the Disney on Broadway family!...