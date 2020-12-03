VIDEO: Carly Hughes Sings Irving Berlin's 'I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm'

To celebrate the holiday season Carly Hughes just released a cheerful new video covering The Irving Berlin classic, "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm." The song was first introduced in Irving Berlin's film On The Avenue, which premiered on February 4, 1937. As Carly sings, we also get a peek at her home decorated for the holidays.

Check out the video below!

Carly has been getting into the holiday spirit with the release of her EP, Mistletoe & Carly, which was released on November 27th, as well as the release of her new movie on Lifetime, The Christmas Edition, where she stars as a journalist who gets the chance to run a newspaper in Alaska, jump starting both the paper's profits and her budding romance with the former owner's son.

The Christmas Edition originally premiered on Lifetime on November 15, 2020, and will re-air on December 11th at 6:00 PM and December 21st at 10:00 PM.

Actress Carly Hughes is a star of stage and screen. She is best known for her work on Broadway and as Angela for four seasons on the ABC family comedy "American Housewife." Hughes has appeared in eight Broadway shows, most recently starring as Velma Kelly in "Chicago," the Leading Player in "Pippin" and Lucille/Shirley of the Shirelles in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical." Hughes has guest starred in HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and on the Netflix series "Insatiable" and Netflix film "Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave."

