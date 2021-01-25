VIDEO: COME FROM AWAY Releases Episode 4 of Video Podcast CONVERSATIONS FROM AWAY

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The fourth video in the "Conversations From Away" series has been released! Watch cast and band members of the North American touring company of "Come From Away" join virtually with special guests to discuss issues of gentrification, housing discrimination.

This episode's featured organizations:

South Bronx Unite (southbronxunite.org)

Community Service Society (cssny.org)

Harlem Candle Company (harlemcandlecompany.com)

Watch the episode below:

Recommended Reading: "The Color of Law" by Richard Rothstein

This episode's moderator: Aaron Michael Ray (he/him)

This episode's featured guest: Samuel Stein, Urban Geographer and Author of "Capital City: Gentrification and the Real Estate State" (he/him) and Monxo Lopez, Activist and Political Scientist (he/him)

This episode's panelists: Marika Aubrey (she/her), Chamblee Ferguson (he/him), Isaac Alderson (he/him)

Edited by: Secret Story Film and Video

Produced by: Dominic Barbaro, Geoff Maus, Shawn Pennington

Special thanks to: On the Rialto, Colgan McNeil, Yael Matlow, Junkyard Dog Productions