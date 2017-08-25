VIDEO: Broderick, Lane & More in Bonus Clips from THE LION KING Signature Edition

Below, check out some great bonus material just released in anticipation of Disney's THE LION KING Signature Edition coming out on Blu-ray next Tuesday, August 29th! The clips below give you a fascinating glimpse into the recording studio during the making of your favorite scenes and songs from THE LION KING.

ABOUT THE LION KING Walt Disney SIGNATURE COLLECTION: The coming-of-age masterpiece, filled with humor and heart, breathtaking animation and soul-stirring Academy Award®-winning music (1994: Best Original Score and Best Original Song, "Can You Feel the Love Tonight."

The a 1994 animated epic musical film is the 32nd Disney animated feature film, and the fifth animated film produced during a period known as the Disney Renaissance. The Lion King was directed by Roger Allers and Rob Minkoff, produced by Don Hahn, and has a screenplay credited to Irene Mecchi, Jonathan Roberts, and Linda Woolverton. Its original songs were written by composer Elton John and lyricist Tim Rice, and original scores were written by Hans Zimmer. The film features an ensemble voice cast that includes Matthew Broderick, James Earl Jones, Jeremy Irons, JoNathan Taylor Thomas, Moira Kelly, Nathan Lane, Ernie Sabella, Rowan Atkinson, Robert Guillaume, Madge Sinclair, Whoopi Goldberg, Cheech Marin, and Jim Cummings.

