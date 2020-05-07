VIDEO: Broadway's Sarah Uriarte Berry Performs on Her Porch in Long Beach, CA
Sarah Uriarte Berry, who has starred on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, and more, has taken to performing on her porch in Long Beach during this time of quarantine.
"I sing everything unplugged, which means I don't have a microphone," Berry told ABC 7. "I'm just hollering out off of my porch into the street and they're able to hear it."
Belle began performing on her porch on April 3, and continues to do so every week. Nearby neighbors come to enjoy the concert, while remaining socially distanced of course.
"I look forward to this every week," said neighbor Nicole Thorn. "By Friday night, I'm done with working and managing a child at home. I just feel so lucky and blessed to have this in our neighborhood to bring some lightness and hope during a dull, darker time."
"Disney songs are great," Berry said of her setlist. "They're very familiar, they're beautiful."
Hear Berry chat about the experience, and an excerpt from her performance, in the video below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
Doctors Report Signs That Nick Cordero Might Be in Early Stages of Waking Up
His wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, reports: 'The doctor just called and said that Nick is showing very, very early stages of tracking, w... (read more)
The Cast Of WHITE COLLAR Will Reunite On STARS IN THE HOUSE
The cast of 'White Collar' will reunite on an all-new 'Stars In The House,' airing live on Thursday, May 7th at 8 PM ET on the Stars In The House Yout... (read more)