VIDEO: Broadway's Sarah Uriarte Berry Performs on Her Porch in Long Beach, CA

Sarah Uriarte Berry, who has starred on Broadway in Beauty and the Beast, Les Miserables, and more, has taken to performing on her porch in Long Beach during this time of quarantine.

"I sing everything unplugged, which means I don't have a microphone," Berry told ABC 7. "I'm just hollering out off of my porch into the street and they're able to hear it."

Belle began performing on her porch on April 3, and continues to do so every week. Nearby neighbors come to enjoy the concert, while remaining socially distanced of course.

"I look forward to this every week," said neighbor Nicole Thorn. "By Friday night, I'm done with working and managing a child at home. I just feel so lucky and blessed to have this in our neighborhood to bring some lightness and hope during a dull, darker time."

"Disney songs are great," Berry said of her setlist. "They're very familiar, they're beautiful."

Hear Berry chat about the experience, and an excerpt from her performance, in the video below!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You