VIDEO: Broadway's Gina Gershon Takes Her Turn as 'Melania Trump'

On last night's TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, "President Trump" handed out Fake News awards to the media with help from First Lady Melania (Broadway 's Gina Gershon) and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (Rachel Dratch). Check out the clip below!

As theater fans know, this is not the first time a Broadway alum has taken a stab at the First Lady. Laura Benanti has made frequent appearances in the role on CBS's LATE SHOW WITH Stephen Colbert.

Gina Gershon most recently starred on Broadway in the 2009 revival of BYE BYE BIRDIE. Her other Broadway credits include BOEING-BOEING and CABARET. Rachel Dratch recently starred in the off-Broadway play PRIVACY, opposite Daniel Radcliffe. In 2014 she starred in the off-Broadway political comedy TAIL! SPIN! She is best known as a cast member on NBC's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE.

"The Tonight Show" returned to its New York origins in 2014 when "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" made its broadcast debut from Studio 6B in Rockefeller Center. Emmy Award- and Grammy Award-winning comedian Jimmy Fallon brings a high-tempo energy to the storied NBC franchise with his welcoming interview style, love of audience participation, spot-on impersonations and innovative sketches.

