VIDEO: Broadway Newlyweds Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Perform First Dance to Remember

Tony nominee Nick Cordero, who currently stars as 'Sonny' in A BRONX TALE, married fellow actor Amanda Kloots this week. Cordero and Kloots met when they both starred in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY and got engaged in March.

With the amount of Broadway talent between them, what else could they do but choreograph a wow-worthy first dance to "It Had to Be You"? Check it out below!

Among Cordero's past Broadway credits are WAITRESS and ROCK OF AGES, while Kloots has appeared in FOLLIES and GOOD VIBRATIONS, in addition to her stint as a Radio City Rockette.

