VIDEO: Broadway Newlyweds Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Perform First Dance to Remember

Sep. 6, 2017  

Tony nominee Nick Cordero, who currently stars as 'Sonny' in A BRONX TALE, married fellow actor Amanda Kloots this week. Cordero and Kloots met when they both starred in BULLETS OVER BROADWAY and got engaged in March.

With the amount of Broadway talent between them, what else could they do but choreograph a wow-worthy first dance to "It Had to Be You"? Check it out below!

Among Cordero's past Broadway credits are WAITRESS and ROCK OF AGES, while Kloots has appeared in FOLLIES and GOOD VIBRATIONS, in addition to her stint as a Radio City Rockette.

VIDEO: Broadway Newlyweds Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots Perform First Dance to Remember
Click Here to Watch the Video!




Related Articles

From This Author BWW News Desk

  • Breaking: Betsy Wolfe, Alexander Gemignani and Margaret Colin Join CAROUSEL on Broadway; Cast & Theatre Announced!
  • Hello, Bernie! Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber to Take Over in HELLO, DOLLY!
  • Confirmed: Bernadette Peters Will Be Broadway's Next 'Dolly'
  • Just In! Adele Reportedly in Talks for New OLIVER! Film
  • VIDEO: Goodbye My Gypsy Lovers! Kiss GREAT COMET One Last Time in 360
  • Photo Flash: First Look At FOLLIES At The National Theatre!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com