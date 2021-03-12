VIDEO: Broadway Cast Members From BEETLEJUICE, SING STREET, DIANA, and More Commemorate One Year Since Broadway Shut Down

Elliott Mattox has worked with videographer Jacob Hiss and a cast filled with Broadway ensemble members to create a video to commemorate the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown.

"One year ago, Broadway shut down. But not just Broadway - national tours, regional houses, concert venues - the list goes on and on," Mattox said. "And we are still waiting to get back to what was interrupted. I wanted to celebrate folks in Broadway shows that either never got the chance to open or that closed too soon."

"This piece is for everyone who has felt stuck during this time. You aren't alone. And here's looking forward to not being stuck any more. We may be where this pandemic left us, but we won't be going anywhere."