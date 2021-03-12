VIDEO: Broadway Cast Members From BEETLEJUICE, SING STREET, DIANA, and More Commemorate One Year Since Broadway Shut Down
Elliott Mattox has worked with videographer Jacob Hiss and a cast filled with Broadway ensemble members to create a video to commemorate the anniversary of the Broadway shutdown.
"One year ago, Broadway shut down. But not just Broadway - national tours, regional houses, concert venues - the list goes on and on," Mattox said. "And we are still waiting to get back to what was interrupted. I wanted to celebrate folks in Broadway shows that either never got the chance to open or that closed too soon."
"This piece is for everyone who has felt stuck during this time. You aren't alone. And here's looking forward to not being stuck any more. We may be where this pandemic left us, but we won't be going anywhere."
"Today, I want to encourage action! If you can, donate to BC/EFA or The Actors Fund. #BeAnArtsHero has made it easy to contact your senators - via prewritten letter or calling them on your own. We need help to get back stronger than we were before."
This project is supported by the United Palace of Cultural Arts, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and the Miranda Family Foundation.
Directed and Choreographed by Elliott Mattox. Filmed and Edited by Jacob Hiss.
The cast includes Darius Barnes, Ryan Breslin, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Katie Lombardo, Robin Masella, Tomás Matos, Skyler Volpes, Aléna Watters Special Thanks: Haley Fish, Benjamin Nissen, Jenny Gersten and Michael Fasano.