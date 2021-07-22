VIDEO: Book Your Next Vacation with The Broadway Cruise!

Calling all Broadway fans! Join your favorite Broadway stars and luminaries for the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise, heading from New York City, with a special stop in Norfolk, Virginia, to the beautiful beaches of Bermuda, April 9-14, 2022 on Norwegian Gem.

Get ready for 5 nights of one of a kind performances and fun, as well as intimate and grand scale shows and cabarets from Broadway's coolest talent. You will gain tips and techniques from some of the best and brightest creative talent working today. You'll sing along with fellow fans at Broadway karaoke and gain insight into the craft of theater with curated interactive panel discussions.

The line-up includes Laura Benanti, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Sierra Boggess, Lena Hall, Jeremy Jordan, Norm Lewis, Taylor Louderman, Gordon Cox, Kelly Devine, David Korins, Bill Rosenfield.

Click here for more info and get a taste of what's in store below!