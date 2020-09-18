VIDEO: Billy Porter, Phylicia Rashad, Uzo Aduba and More Honored at the 2020 Television Humanitarian Awards

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Audra McDonald, Amy Poehler, Issa Rae and more made appearances during the virtual award ceremony, which was presented by The Creative Coalition.

Last night, the sixth Television Humanitarian Awards, presented by The Creative Coalition, honored figures in the television industry who are actively engaged in advocacy work.

Awards were presented to Uzo Aduba, Phylicia Rashad, Ricky Gervais, Sienna Miller, Yvonne Orji, Mira Sorvino, Amy Poehler and Billy Porter. Appearances were made by Alan Cumming, Issa Rae, Audra McDonald and many more.

Phylicia Rashad shared:

"Feeling like I grew up knee-deep in history, the importance, the value and the necessity of this great work has never been lost to me," Rashad said. "Historic preservation honors the past, yes, but it also gives context to the way we live today."

Billy Porter spoke about activism, art, fashion, and much more.

The Creative Coalition is the nation's premier nonprofit advocating for the arts and entertainment industries.

