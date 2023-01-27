Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Billy Porter & James Corden Do 'Toddlerography' to Harry Styles on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Late Night with James Corden airs weeknights on CBS.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Billy Porter appeared on a new episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden for a new sketch.

In the video, Porter and Corden attend a dance class taught by some "fierce" and "ruthless" instructors: a group of toddlers.

Watch Billy Porter and James Corden do "toddlerography" to "As It Was" by Harry Styles below!

Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter originated the role of Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind the scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches.

Watch the new sketch here:




