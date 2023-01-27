VIDEO: Billy Porter & James Corden Do 'Toddlerography' to Harry Styles on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner Billy Porter appeared on a new episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden for a new sketch.

In the video, Porter and Corden attend a dance class taught by some "fierce" and "ruthless" instructors: a group of toddlers.

Watch Billy Porter and James Corden do "toddlerography" to "As It Was" by Harry Styles below!

Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination.

A veteran of the theatre, Porter originated the role of Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical.

His other Broadway acting credits include Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).

Watch the new sketch here:



