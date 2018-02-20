VIDEO: Beverley Bass, Kevin Tuerff, Astrid Van Wieren and More Talk COME FROM AWAY at the Toronto Opening

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Toronto Production of Come From Away opened February 13th at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Come From Away tells the heartwarming story of the thousands of travelers who were forced to land in Gander, Newfoundland during 9/11, and the Newfoundlanders who opened their hearts and homes to them.

Check out BroadwayWorld's red carpet coverage below, featuring Beverley Bass, Kevin Tuerff, Broadway company member Astrid Van Wieren, and more!

Come From Away in Toronto features Saccha Dennis, Steffi DiDomenicantonio, Barbara Fulton, Lisa Horner, James Kall, George Masswohl, Ali Momen, Jack Noseworthy, Cory O'Brien, Kristen Peace, Eliza-Jane Scott, Kevin Vidal, Susan Dunstan, Kate Etienne, Amir Haidar, Jeff Madden, David Silvestri and Cailin Stadnyk.

Come From Away is an open-ended production, with tickets currently on sale through September 2018. For Toronto tickets visit Mirvish.com.

