VIDEO: Betsy Wolfe, Andrew Rannells and More Take Part in Bryant Park's Broadway-Bound Initiative

Yesterday, Tony Nominee Andrew Rannells (Girls, The Book of Mormon), Tony Winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!), Tony Nominee Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill), Ciara Renée (Frozen), Jelani Alladin (Frozen), BroadwayEvolved co-founder Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos), The BroadwayEvolved students, Amazon's Carley Graham-Garcia and Dan Biederman, President of Bryant Park Corporation were on the Bryant Park stage as part of the Bryant Park Corporation's Broadway-Bound Initiative.

The Bryant Park Corporation champions the performing arts with the return of live Picnic Performances this summer and are proud to support the rising stars of BroadwayEvolved. The newly established partnership with the musical theatre training program, Bryant Park Corporation and BroadwayEvolved, gave students the opportunity to train and rehearse on the iconic stage that has hosted Broadway performances, dancers, musicians, movies and the very faculty that trained them.

The program continues today, Tuesday, August 3 and again on Tuesday, August 10.

For more information, please visit https://bryantpark.org and www.BroadwayEvolved.com.