VIDEO: Ben Platt Talks DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG, and More on SiriusXM

Ben Platt appeared on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show yesterday to promote the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen.

While talking to SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham, Ben Platt spoke about starting to date actor Noah Galvin during quarantine.

Ben Platt also talking to Jess and Julia about what it's like to go beyond the red carpet and be inside the Met Gala. Additionally, Ben spoke about the decades-long filming schedule for Richard Linklater's adaptation of "Merrily We Roll Along."

Watch clips from the interview below!

Dear Evan Hansen is in theaters on September 24. Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as Evan, an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).