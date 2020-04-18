Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Balcony Opera Singer Maurizio Marchini Performs Again and Discusses Future Plans

Article Pixel Apr. 18, 2020  

Italian opera singer Maurizio Marchini went viral with a video of himself performing from his balcony when Italy went on lockdown.

Marchini continued his evening concerts, but took a break to mourn a friend.

"My neighbors were worried about me," he said in an interview with VICE News.

He has since returned to his balcony to continue to spread joy to his neighbors through music.

VICE chatted with Marchini about his plans for the future.

Check out the video below!

VIDEO: Balcony Opera Singer Maurizio Marchini Performs Again and Discusses Future Plans
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore Release 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Aid of the NHS
  • Must Watch: A CHORUS LINE Revival Cast Reunites In Quarantine!
  • VIDEO: Watch Derek Hough, Julianne Hough & Hayley Erbert Channel BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG!
  • VIDEO: Jason Gotay and Michael Hartung Star In New Music Video for Bandits on the Run