VIDEO: Balcony Opera Singer Maurizio Marchini Performs Again and Discusses Future Plans

Italian opera singer Maurizio Marchini went viral with a video of himself performing from his balcony when Italy went on lockdown.

Marchini continued his evening concerts, but took a break to mourn a friend.

"My neighbors were worried about me," he said in an interview with VICE News.

He has since returned to his balcony to continue to spread joy to his neighbors through music.

VICE chatted with Marchini about his plans for the future.

Check out the video below!





