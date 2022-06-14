VIDEO: Backstage with the 2022 Tony Awards Winners!

Another Tonys has come and gone! The American Theatre Wing's 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, aired live from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday night, honoring theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway and wrapping up the 2021-22 awards season.

Company and The Lehman Trilogy were the biggest winners of the night with five awards each, followed by MJ with four awards.

Click here for a full recap of the night and below, check out interviews with just a few of the winners after they stepped off the stage, including Matt Doyle, Marianne Elliott, Michael R. Jackson, Barbara Whitman, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Myles Frost, Phylicia Rashad, Joaquina Kalukango, and Deirdre O'Connell.