VIDEO: Ashley Ware Jenkins and Daphne Lee Perform 'Rise Up' In Response To Breonna Taylor's Death

Darkness RISING Project is a 501 (c3) composed of singers and musicians from the Black Broadway community whose purpose is to help those in the Black community begin conversations about mental health, raise awareness, and erase the negative stigma of mental health issues. Founding Executive Director Carlita Victoria said: "Our hope is to lift up their stories and illuminate police violence against Black women and girls. Unfortunately, Breonna Taylor's story is similar to many of the unheard names. The #SayHerName campaign provides awareness to these stories, and provides support to these families.

In response to the Black women and girls from ages 7 to 93 who have been killed by the police, Darkness RISING Project assembled a team to perform 'Rise Up', originally performed by Andra Day, with composition by Andra Day and Jennifer Decilveo.

Ashley Ware Jenkins (THE LION KING) and Daphne Lee (DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM) provide beautiful vocals and graceful pointework for a powerful message. Guest speaker Dr. Keisha Thompson, a Black, female-identifying Psychologist, delivers an important message about racial trauma. Direction is by Collin L. Howard with videography and editing by Neville Braithwaite.

The full video can be found on YouTube and the Darkness RISING Project website: darknessrisingproject.org.

