VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Talks SNL, HAMILTON & More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Ariana DeBose sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show last night to discuss her upcoming Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

DeBose also discussed her role as "The Bullet" in Hamilton, filming The Prom with Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman, and playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story. Watch the interview below!

Ariana DeBose was recently seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon!

She received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical. DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On.

DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks.