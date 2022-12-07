Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Performs at the National Christmas Tree Lighting

The National Tree Lighting airs tonight, December 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS.

Dec. 07, 2022  

CBS has shared a preview of Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose singing "What Child Is This?" at the National Tree Lighting, which airs tonight, December 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the special will also feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.

The celebration took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Ellipse in President's Park in Washington, D.C.

THE NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment. Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers and Renato Basile is producer. Knoles will also direct the special.

Earlier this year, DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.

Watch the new preview here:

VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Performs at the National Christmas Tree Lighting
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Stories
Santino Fontana to Step Into the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE Photo
Santino Fontana to Step Into the Cast of A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
Tony Award winner and Santino Fontana (Tootsie) will perform in the role of Father Kenny in Classic Stage Company A Man of No Importance, starting tonight, December 7.
Museum of Broadway Announces Student and Senior Pricing Photo
Museum of Broadway Announces Student and Senior Pricing
The Museum of Broadway has announced new special pricing for student and senior visitors. The Museum, located in the heart of Times Square at 145 W 45th St, is the first-ever permanent museum dedicated to the storied history and legendary artistry of Broadway musicals, plays, and theatres.
VIDEO: Go Behind A BEAUTIFUL NOISE With Will Swenson on GMA Photo
VIDEO: Go Behind A BEAUTIFUL NOISE With Will Swenson on GMA
This morning, Good Morning America went behind the scenes of A Beautiful Noise on Broadway with the musical's star, Will Swenson. Swenson took viewers backstage through his 17 costume changes, ending in a rendition of 'Sweet Caroline.' Watch the new video of the segment now!
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Teases Return to Broadway on E! NEWS Photo
VIDEO: Idina Menzel Teases Return to Broadway on E! NEWS
During a recent interview on E! News, Idina Menzel teased her return to Broadway in an original musical. Menzel also discussed a possible Rent revival, documenting her Madison Square Garden debut for her upcoming Disney+ documentary film, and more. Watch the interview video now!

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICAVIDEO: THE LION KING Fans Get Special Broadway Surprise on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
December 6, 2022

Three generations of one family sat down to discuss the influence that the Lion King has had on them in a new Good Morning America segment. After they discussed their mutual love of the show, they were greeted by Broadway's Mufasa, L. Steven Taylor, who surprised them tickets to the show that night. Watch the new video now!
Monica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban MainstreamMonica's Single 'Friends ft. Ty Dolla $ign' Reaches Top 20 at Urban Mainstream
December 6, 2022

'Friends' was originally released July 15th with the stunning music video directed by Sarah McColgan (H.E.R., Miguel, Charli XCX) and choreographed by Parris Goebel (Rihanna, SZA). It follows The Neptunes produced 'Trenches ft. Lil Baby' - the title track of Monica's highly anticipated new album Trenches, her ninth studio LP
Moore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOWMoore Kismet to Make NYC Headline Debut at MHOW
December 6, 2022

Rising just turned 18 yo producer, songwriter, composer, and DJ Moore Kismet (they/them) brings their 2022 headline tour UNIVERSE: A CELEBRATION OF GROWTH to NYC for their first New York City headline show at Music Hall of Williamsburg in Brooklyn, NY this Saturday December 10th. Check out the next tour dates now!
Terry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of FameTerry Bradshaw Honored with Induction Into Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame
December 6, 2022

Bradshaw, who won four Super Bowls with the Pittsburgh Steelers during his NFL career, transitioned into sports broadcasting shortly after his retirement as an NFL Hall of Famer. He has served as co-host and analyst for FOX’s top-rated “FOX NFL Sunday” since its inception in 1994, a role that has earned him Sports Emmy Awards.
AMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBSAMERICAN EXPERIENCE Announces Winter-Spring Season on PBS
December 6, 2022

In addition to its broadcast and streaming premieres, AMERICAN EXPERIENCE will continue its series of monthly online events, Past Forward: Conversations with American Experience, in 2023. These events feature discussions with historians, authors and journalists and explore film-inspired themes and issues each month through the lens of the present.
share