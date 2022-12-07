VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Performs at the National Christmas Tree Lighting

CBS has shared a preview of Academy Award winner Ariana DeBose singing "What Child Is This?" at the National Tree Lighting, which airs tonight, December 7, at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Hosted by LL Cool J, the special will also feature Gloria Estefan, Andy Grammer, Joss Stone, Shania Twain, "The President's Own" United States Marine Band and more singing holiday classics.

The celebration took place on Wednesday, Nov. 30 at the Ellipse in President's Park in Washington, D.C.

THE NATIONAL CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING: CELEBRATING 100 YEARS is produced by White Rose Way Entertainment. Kristi Foley and Leon Knoles are executive producers and Renato Basile is producer. Knoles will also direct the special.

Earlier this year, DeBose made history as the first openly queer woman of color to win an Academy Award for her performance as Anita in Steven Spielberg's new film adaption of West Side Story.

In addition to the Oscar, DeBose recently won a BAFTA Award, Critics Choice Award, SAG Award, Golden Globe Award for her performance in West Side Story. She has previously been seen as Alyssa Green in Ryan Murphy's film adaption of The Prom on Netfilx and in Apple's musical series Schmigadoon! DeBose received a Tony Award nomination in 2018 for her performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

DeBose was also seen on Broadway in Hamilton, Pippin, A Bronx Musical, Motown, and Bring It On. DeBose's other television credits include So You Think You Can Dance, Blue Bloods, and The Breaks. Most recently she hosted the 2022 Tony Awards.

Watch the new preview here: