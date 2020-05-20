VIDEO: Andrew Scott Reads 'Everything Is Going To Be Alright' by Derek Mahon

Emilia Clarke took to instagram on Monday to share a video of Fleabag star Andrew Scott reading Everything Is Going To Be Alright by Derek Mahon.

Andrew dedicates his reading to Men Against Cancer Ireland.

Watch below!

Andrew Scott is an accomplished stage and screen star who recently starred in the BBC/Amazon Prime series Fleabag. Scott has starred in multiple West End productions, including Hamlet, Sea Wall, and Present Laughter. He made his Broadway debut in The Vertical Hour in 2006. Scott is also known for playing Moriarty on the hit BBC series Sherlock.

