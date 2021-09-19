VIDEO: Amandla Stenberg Opens Up About Alana's New Song in DEAR EVAN HANSEN

Dear Evan Hansen hits the big screen in just days, and while the film adaptation comes complete with most of its Tony-winning score, fans will also get to enjoy two new songs! One of them is performed by Alana, played by Amandla Stenberg.

"What was so special about this opportunity was that we had the space and the time to expand upon Alana in a way that there is not room for on the stage," explained Amandla. "We got to decide exactly who she was... we could decide how that would present itself in her song too."

Unlike many of her costars, Amandla was new to the Dear Evan Hansen phenomenon. "I was aware of Dear Evan Hansen. I know Ben [Levi] Ross, who played Evan," she explained. "I never got to see it onstage unfortunately, but the time will come! I'm excited for that. I didn't know what I was getting into when I was first reading the script, but I was so deeply moved by the end, weeping onto the pages! I understood, 'Oh, this is why this is so important!'"

Watch below as Amandla chats more about her character has evolved from stage to screen.