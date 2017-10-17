VIDEO: Adrienne Warren and Director Phyllida Lloyd Talk TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

Today, 17 October 2017, Adrienne Warren was announced by Tina Turner as the actor who will portray her in the world premiere of the new musical TINA. Directed by Phyllida Lloyd, TINA will open at the Aldwych Theatre in April 2018. Performances will begin on 21 March 2018 with press night on 17 April 2018. Produced by Stage Entertainment, TINA is currently booking to 16 June 2018.

Check out Adrienne talking about playing Tina Turner in the video below!

Written by Katori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with choreography byAnthony Van Laast, set and costume designs are by Mark Thompson, musical supervision by Nicholas Skilbeck,lighting by Bruno Poet sound by Nevin Steinberg and orchestrations by Ethan Popp. Further casting for TINA will be announced in due course.

Adrienne Warren will make her West End stage debut as Tina. Her most recent theatre credit was in Shuffle Along at the Music Box Theatre on Broadway, for which she received a Tony nomination. Her other US theatre credits includeBring it On the Musical at St. James Theatre, Dreamgirls at the Apollo Theater, which was followed by a National Tour, and The Wiz at Encores City Center. She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans Siberian Orchestra in which she received her first Platinum and Gold records. Her television credits include the Amazon PilotPoint of Honor, Orange is the New Black, Blue Bloods, Royal Pains, People in New Jersey, Irreversible, and Black Box. In March this year, she made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops.

With a career that has spanned more than half a century, the legendary rock performer Tina Turner is one of the world's best-selling artists of all time. She first rose to fame in the 1960s partnering with her then-husband Ike Turner, achieving great acclaim for their live performances and catalogue of hits. Later, Turner enjoyed an international solo career with her 1984 album Private Dancer earning her widespread recognition and numerous awards, including three Grammys. She went on to deliver more chart-topping albums and hits, receiving a further eight Grammy Awards and reportedly selling more concert tickets than any other solo performer in history. The revered singer was introduced into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 and has often been voted as one of the most successful female Rock 'n' Roll artists of all time.

Video courtesy of Official London Theatre. Find them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

Related Articles