VIDEO: Actor in IN THE HEIGHTS in San Bernardino, CA Proposes to Girlfriend on Stage

Following a performance of In The Heights at California Theatre in San Bernardino, the actor playing Usnavi took to the stage to say a few words of his own.

Chris Marcos gave a little speech, then brought his girlfriend, April Sheets, to the stage and proposed to her.

The video was uploaded to Marcos' YouTube channel, with the following caption:

"Last night April Sheets and I finally got engaged!!! We met each other during the West Coast Premiere of In the Heights in 2012. It was only fitting that I propose to her on stage after the closing performance at the California Theater where I got to take on the lead role of Usnavi. Thank you so much to all of our friends and family that were able to attend and thank you for all the love we have been receiving through calls and messages. We couldn't be happier and excited to take this next step in our lives! So excited to dance through life with my best friend."

Watch the proposal video below!

In the Heights played at the California Theatre of the Performing Arts, 562 W. Fourth St. in San Bernardino on February 15, 2020.

From the creator of the smash hit HAMILTON, Lin-Manuel Miranda's multiple Tony-winning Best Musical captures the sights and sounds of a vibrant New York City neighborhood on the brink of change, telling the story of a bodega owner whose life is interwoven with residents who visit his store. The thrilling Tony-winning score combines Latin rhythms, hip-hop and pop for an exhilarating journey about chasing your dreams and what it truly means to be home.





