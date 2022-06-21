VIDEO: ALADDIN's Rodney Ingram & Katie Terza Perform Dual Language 'A Whole New World'

Click Here for More on ALADDIN

Rodney Ingram (Aladdin in the Mexico City production Aladdin) and Katie Terza (Ensemble and Jasmine Understudy in the Broadway Company on Aladdin) performed an "Exclusive" dual language performance of "A Whole New World" on Univision's "¡Despierta América!"

You won't need a magic lamp to experience this crown-pleasing musical. Disney's beloved story about the Diamond in the Rough is brought to thrilling theatrical life in this exciting Broadway musical.

Just as it has on screen for decades, Aladdin's journey sweeps you into an exciting world full of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance.

Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, this stage adaptation of the beloved animated classic features the iconic film score by the legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, with new lyrics by Sir Tim Rice, along with book and additional lyrics by Chad Beguelin.