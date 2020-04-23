VIDEO: ALADDIN Touring Cast Performs 'Buy Back the Time' to Commemorate Raising More Than $1 Million for BC/EFA
To commemorate their company raising more than $1 million for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS over their three year run, the national touring cast of Disney's Aladdin created this special music video for "Buy Back the Time."
Watch the video below!
The song is written by Ben Chavez (Omar in Disney's Aladdin National Tour) and performed by a choir of singers and musicians from the show.
Support Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund: broadwaycares.org/help2020
"Buy Back the Time" Music & Lyrics by Ben Chavez
Lead Vocal: Ben Chavez
Aladdin Choir: Zach Bencal Mathew deGuzman Reggie De Leon Brian Dillon Beth Dougherty Max B. Ehrlich Jeremy Gaston Keisha Gilles Candace Hemphill Orianna Hilliard Celina Nightengale Allie Pizzo Annie Wallace Michelle West Musicians: Matthew Watson Marc Hogan
Audio Editor/Mixer: Matthew Watson
Video Editor: Max B. Ehrlich
