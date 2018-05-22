30 Days of Tony
VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 11- We Believe in Michael Arden's Revival of SPRING AWAKENING

May. 22, 2018  

On day 11 of 30 Days of Tony, we take a look at another Best Direction of a Musical nominee, Michael Arden!

Arden is a Tony-nominated director for his revival of Spring Awakening. The acclaimed production transferred from Deaf West Theater in Los Angeles to Broadway in fall 2015. He also won the Outer Critics Circle for Outstanding Director of a Musical and was nominated for a Drama Desk award for the production. Michael made his Broadway debut in Deaf West Theater and the Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Big River.

Other directing credits include My Fair Lady at Bay Street Theater; Merrily We Roll Along at the Wallis Annenberg Center in Los Angeles, where he is currently the Artist in Residence; LA Ronde for his company, the Forest of Arden; and For the Record: John Hughes in LA and NYC. His production of The Pride opened at the Wallis Annenberg Center in June 2017.

Celebrate Michael's work with this fabulous performance from the Tony-nominated revival of Spring Awakening!

