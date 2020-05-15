VANARA THE MUSICAL Announces Shaira Rica Opsimar as Cover Contest Winner

The new musical Vanara, which is heading to London in 2021, recently launched an online music contest. After careful evaluation, their jury - comprised by directors, producers and creatives - has selected Shaira Rica Opsimar as the winner of the contest amongst the 5 most voted videos. Shaira is an actress and singer from the Philippines and she has took part in a variety of important productions in her country. Shaira will be granted a grand prize of 200£ in cash as well as goods from Vanara the musical for a total of 500£.



Watch Shaira's cover of Prayer to the Moon below!

See all See all the entries on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/vanarathemusical.

Vanara The Musical tells of the clash between two tribes struggling to understand the need for unity and questioning relationships among their people. A new Ice Age is coming; the two tribes, separated by the secret of fire, fight for supremacy in a beautiful forest they both call home. Set in a futuristic world, Vanara The Musical carries a strong message of love and about preserving our planet, which is now fragile in human hands.

Vanara The Musical is produced by Giovanna Romagnoli, music by Gianluca Cucchiara with lyrics by Andrew James Whelan and book by Michael Conley. A concept album featuring Eva Noblezada, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen, Francis Ruffelle and Madalena Alberto is available on Vanara The Musical website, on Spotify, iTunes and all the major digital platforms.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You