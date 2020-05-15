VANARA THE MUSICAL Announces Shaira Rica Opsimar as Cover Contest Winner
The new musical Vanara, which is heading to London in 2021, recently launched an online music contest. After careful evaluation, their jury - comprised by directors, producers and creatives - has selected Shaira Rica Opsimar as the winner of the contest amongst the 5 most voted videos. Shaira is an actress and singer from the Philippines and she has took part in a variety of important productions in her country. Shaira will be granted a grand prize of 200£ in cash as well as goods from Vanara the musical for a total of 500£.
Watch Shaira's cover of Prayer to the Moon below!
See all See all the entries on their Facebook page: www.facebook.com/vanarathemusical.
Vanara The Musical tells of the clash between two tribes struggling to understand the need for unity and questioning relationships among their people. A new Ice Age is coming; the two tribes, separated by the secret of fire, fight for supremacy in a beautiful forest they both call home. Set in a futuristic world, Vanara The Musical carries a strong message of love and about preserving our planet, which is now fragile in human hands.
Vanara The Musical is produced by Giovanna Romagnoli, music by Gianluca Cucchiara with lyrics by Andrew James Whelan and book by Michael Conley. A concept album featuring Eva Noblezada, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Rob Houchen, Francis Ruffelle and Madalena Alberto is available on Vanara The Musical website, on Spotify, iTunes and all the major digital platforms.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that the Hamilton film is coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
Nick Cordero Is Officially Awake After Weeks in a Coma
Broadway veteran Nick Cordero has been in a coma in a Los Angeles hospital because of complications from coronavirus, which resulted in the amputation... (read more)
BOMBSHELL's 2015 Concert Will Stream Next Week; SMASH Cast to Come Together for Virtual Reunion
The Actors Fund in association with PEOPLE have announced a special one-night-only streaming event: 'Bombshell in Concert' (captured in 2015), featuri... (read more)
Lincoln Center Announces BROADWAY FRIDAYS, Free Online Streams Featuring CAROUSEL, THE NANCE and More
Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts has announced Broadway Fridays, free online streams of some of the most beloved Live From Lincoln Center broadc... (read more)
Breaking: FROZEN Officially Concludes Broadway Run
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
Broadway Shutdown Extends To September
With the ongoing suspension of Broadway performances due to COVID-19 continuing until further notice, the Broadway League is updating information rega... (read more)