Up on the Marquee: MJ THE MUSICAL

Preview performances of MJ the Musical will begin on Monday, July 6th, with Opening Night set for Thursday, August 13th at 6:30 p.m., at the Neil Simon Theatre, New York City.

Check out photos below!

The cast includes Ephraim Sykes, the Tony® and Grammy Award® nominee as Michael Jackson, Quentin Earl Darrington, Whitney Bashor, Gabriel Ruiz, Antoine L. Smith, Joey Sorge, Darius Barnes, Raymond Baynard, Coral Dolphin, John Edwards, Ayana George, Kali May Grinder, Apollo Levine, Ryan VanDenBoom, Lamont Walker II, Naomi C. Walley, and Zelig Williams.

MJ will feature a book by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage and a score made up of some of the best-loved, top-selling, and most iconic songs in recording history. Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon will direct and choreograph.

MJ is the electrifying new Broadway musical that takes audiences inside the creative process of one of the greatest entertainers in history. Featuring over 25 of Michael Jackson's biggest hits, MJ allows us to rediscover the man in the mirror - with an explosion of music, choreography and theatricality as unforgettable as the artist himself.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee unveiling for "MJ The Musical" starring Ephraim Sykes at the Neil Simon Theatre in New York City.



