Up on the Marquee: MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW

Melissa Etheridge: My Window begins performances on September 14, 2023.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Grammy and Academy Award-winning rockstar Melissa Etheridge will debut her acclaimed theatrical event, Melissa Etheridge: My Window on Broadway in a limited nine-week residency at the Circle in the Square Theatre beginning Thursday, September 14, with an official opening night of Thursday, September 28, 2023. Check out photos of the Broadway marquee below!

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has lit up airwaves and arenas across the world for more than two decades with instant classics like “I'm the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” “I Want to Come Over,” and more. Melissa Etheridge: My Window is an intimate experience like never before, inviting theatergoers into an exhilarating evening of storytelling and music. From tales of her childhood in Kansas to her groundbreaking career highlights – with all of life’s hits and deep cuts between – Etheridge opens her heart and soul on stage to fearlessly dazzle audiences of all generations. 

In October 2022, Etheridge celebrated the world premiere of Melissa Etheridge Off Broadway: My Window – A Journey Through Life. The three-week, sold-out engagement was performed at New World Stages in New York City. The New York Times calls the show "honest and searing. The smoky-voiced, out-and-proud trailblazer finds her own way in ‘My Window’…. pairing completely charming tales with staggeringly beautiful renditions of her songs.”  Theatermania says My Window is “A GREAT Party. Etheridge delights us with a dry sense of humor and a whole lot of tremendous music as she recounts her life. She’s an amazing performer - had me in the palm of her hand!” Queerty declares, “Etheridge’s star power is undeniable, she delivers the emotional ferocity that is the very definition of rock ‘n roll. And her stories have the well-crafted arc and casualness of sitting at your favorite bar with a bestie.”

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 

