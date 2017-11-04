Up on the Marquee: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Broadway welcomes you home this holiday season when three of the greatest voices of their generation, winners of "American Idol," "The Voice," and "America's Got Talent," unite to form Broadway's newest Holiday concert tradition, Home for the Holidays The Broadway Concert Celebration! BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new marquee gracing the August Wilson, check it out below!

Candice Glover, winner of "American Idol" Season 12; Josh Kaufman, winner of "The Voice" Season 6; and Bianca Ryan, winner: "America's Got Talent" Season 1, will be performing more than 25 beloved Christmas classics.

Drawing from a rich musical catalog that rivals only Broadway itself, Home for the Holidays features three of the greatest voices of their generation performing contemporary takes on more than 25 perennial favorites. Backed by a kinetic eight-piece rhythm and brass band, traditional favorites like "O Come All Ye Faithful" and "O Holy Night" provide heart as they come to life side-by-side with radio favorites such as "All I Want for Christmas is You" and "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)." Kaitlyn Bristowe provides seasonally themed narration while acclaimed actor and singer Danny Aeillo offers stories and songs that share a glimpse into Christmas in Manhattan through the decades of his childhood.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



