US Premiere of Ivo van Hove's A LITTLE LIFE & More Announced for BAM's Next Wave Festival 2022

BAM has announced its 2022 Next Wave Festival, where some of the world's most fascinating artists-both celebrated favorites and new faces-come together to lead audiences on a creative odyssey through performance. Emerging, iconic, and genre-defying, the beloved annual festival returns from its nearly three-year pandemic hiatus to reignite the electricity and passion that defines the festival and its community.

Next Wave 2022 artists convene with works that reflect, reinvent, and reconnect with the contemporary world. Within this season is Ivo van Hove's stage adaption of Hanya Yanagihara's groundbreaking A Little Life, the US premiere of The National Changgeuk Company of Korea's Trojan Women, Thomas Ostermeier's Hamlet, a limited engagement with Grammy-winning Flying Lotus, Dimitris Papaioannou's Transverse Orientation, and the world premiere of Obie-winner Andrew Schneider's immersive celestial installation

N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars). Most of the season consists of BAM debuts including the theater company FC Bergman; choreographers, DorkyPark, GiseÌ€le Vienne, Stefanie Batten Bland, Lia Rodrigues, and Emanuel Gat; and musical wunderkinds Jennifer Koh and DavÃ³ne Tines.

Tickets go on sale for BAM Members and Patrons on June 9, and to the general public on June 23.

"Finally after three years, the Next Wave Festival returns, and we couldn't be more elated," said BAM Artistic Director David Binder. "The festival is committed to breaking the world's most visionary artists who are forging new paths. While the majority of this season features companies making their BAM debut, we also celebrate the return of beloved friends. We hope these artists, who represent ten countries, will inspire conversations for years to come."

"The overwhelming support of our audiences has made the return to the Next Wave possible along with the support from our incredible civic leaders, council members, community representatives, and elected officials," said BAM President Gina Duncan. "BAM is deeply grateful to Bloomberg Philanthropies and to all our donors. Serving our community with a wide range of programs locally and gloabally that nurture meaningful connection and growth is made possible with their generosity."

THEATER

Sep 28-Oct 1: FC Bergman's 300 el x 50 el x 30 el (US Premiere ) Oct 20-29: Ivo van Hove's adaption of A Little Life (US Premiere)

Oct 27-Nov 5: Thomas Ostermeier's Hamlet (US Premiere)

OPERA

Nov 18 & 19: The National Changgeuk Company of Korea'sTrojan Women

(US Premiere)

MUSIC

Oct 6-7: Flying Lotus (NY Premiere)

Oct 12-15: Jennifer Koh & DavÃ³ne Tines' Everything Rises (NY Premiere)

DANCE

Oct 5-8: DorkyPark's Open for Everything (US Premiere)

Oct 13-15: GiseÌ€le Vienne's CROWD (US Premiere)

Nov 1-5: Stefanie Batten Bland's Embarqued: Stories of Soil (NY Premiere)

Nov 7-11: Dimitris Papaioannou's Transverse Orientation (NY Premiere)

Nov 8 & 9: Lia Rodrigues' Encantado (US Premiere)

Dec 1-3: Emanuel Gat's LOVETRAIN2020 (US Premiere)

INSTALLATION

Nov 29-Dec 22: Andrew Schneider's N O W I S W H E N W E A R E (the stars)

(World Premiere)