UNCOUPLED Canceled By Showtime After Netflix Pick-Up

Showtime is no longer moving forward with a new season of Uncoupled after it picked the series up from Netflix.

The Neil Patrick Harris-fronted show was supposed to have a second season on the service after Netflix had canceled it, Deadline reports. The series also starred Brooks Ashmanskas, Tuc Watkins, Tisha Campbell, Emerson Brooks and Marcia Gay Harden.

The series also featured guest stars André De Shields, Byron Jennings, Colin Hanlon, Dan Amboyer, Gilles Marini, Jai Rodriguez, Nic Rouleau, Peter Porte and Stephanie Faracy.

Michael Lawson (Harris) seems to have it all figured out. He’s a successful New York City real estate agent with a great career, a supportive family, close friends, and a loving relationship with his partner of 17 years, Colin (Watkins). But when Colin unexpectedly moves out on the eve of his 50th birthday, Michael is completely blindsided.

Overnight, he has to confront two nightmares: losing the man he thought was his soulmate, and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-forties in New York City.

From Emmy Award-winning co-creators Darren Star and Jeffrey Richman, UNCOUPLED is a story about heartbreak, healing, and all the humor we find along the way. Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, Jeffrey Richman Productions, and Jax Media.