Two new MADE IN NY Talks Announced for Spring 2021

The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment has announced two new "Made in NY" Talks for Spring 2021: "Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street" on April 22, and "Marketing, Messaging and the Public Interest" on April 26. All "Made in NY" Talks are free, virtual and open to the public.

Presented in partnership with the Center for Communication, the "Made in NY" Talks series brings together industry leaders to share insight, information and news with New Yorkers looking to work in media and entertainment. Previous "Made in NY" Talks can be viewed on MOME's website. Attendees are encouraged to register in advance on the Center for Communication website.

Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street

THURSDAY, APRIL 22, 2021, 6:00PM - 7:30PM ET

The producers and the director of the new documentary "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street" based on the bestselling book of the same name, give an insider look at what it took to create the most important kids TV series of all time. You'll learn how this heartwarming documentary - filled with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with writers, cast, and crew - was made and gain insight into a television show that is still going strong at 50 years of age. Considering a career in documentaries or children's television? You won't want to miss this.

Featuring:

Marilyn Agrelo, Director, "Street Gang"

Trevor Crafts, Producer, "Street Gang"

Ellen Scherer Crafts, Producer, "Street Gang"

Moderator: Michael Davis, Author of the New York Times Bestseller "Street Gang: How We Got To Sesame Street"

You can register for Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street here.



Marketing, Messaging, And The Public Interest

MONDAY, APRIL 26, 2021, 6:00PM - 7:30PM ET

Find out how leading marketers and strategists spread the word about today's most pressing issues and help educate the public with campaigns geared toward changing the community's attitudes and behaviors.

Featuring:

Kelli Richardson Lawson, CEO, JOY Collective

Shannon Murphy, Associate Creative Director, "Stop the Spread," TBWAChiatDay

Ciaran O'Connor, Chief Marketing Officer, Braver Angels

Moderator: Alexandra Merceron, EVP, Rubenstein Strategic Communication; and Lecturer in Strategic Communication, Columbia University

You can register for the Marketing, Messaging and the Public Interest panel here.