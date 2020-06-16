Tune in to the Workers Circle's Songs For The Family / Lider Far Der Gangtser Mishpokhe

Presented in loving memory and celebration of the life of teacher, camp leader, cultural activist, and war hero, Mikhl Baran z"l, the Workers Circle will host a concert for ages 1-101 on June 28 at 2PM, featuring international klezmer stars.

Participants, all of whom are instructors or alum of the Workers Circle Yiddish program, include Ruth Baran, Zalmen and Avram Mlotek, Joanne Borts, Eléonore Biezunski, Svetlana Kundish, Theresa Tova, Zisl Slepovitch, Deborah Strauss and Jeff Warschauer. Lyrics will be provided, so gather with your mishpokhe and come celebrate our Yiddishkayt!

Sign up here: https://circle.org/event/songs-family-lider-far-der-gantser-mishpokhe/

