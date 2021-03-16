Tucahan Amphitheater Announces 2021 Broadway Season Including BEAUTY & THE BEAST, ANNIE, SCHOOL OF ROCK & More

Tucahan Amphitheater has announced their 2021 outdoor/indoor Broadway season, which begins next month with performances of Beauty and the Beast!

The 2000 seat outdoor performance venue is planning to use plexiglass to separate performers during rehearsals, but hopes to not need them by the time performances begin.

Check out the full season below!

Disney's Beauty and the Beast

Amphitheatre May 7 - Oct 23, 2021

Relive this "tale as old as time" with Belle and the Beast on their journey to learn to love and be loved in return. Your whole family will love this musical filled with Tuacahn Magic.

Annie

Amphitheatre May 14 - July 10, 2021

With equal measures of pluck and positivity, Annie will charm your heart in adventure after adventure, foiling Miss Hannigan and finding a new home with Oliver Warbucks, his secretary Grace, and a loveable mutt named Sandy.

The Count of Monte Cristo

Amphitheatre July 24 - Oct 21, 2021

From the Tony Award-nominated composer Frank Wildhorn of The Scarlet Pimpernel and Jekyll & Hyde comes this swashbuckling musical adventure of vengeance, mercy, and the redemptive power of love.

School of Rock the Musical

Amphitheatre July 17 - Oct 22, 2021

Based on the film by the same name, this upbeat, exciting musical tells the story of a wannabe rock star who poses as a substitute teacher, only to discover the students' musical talents would make them the perfect addition to the upcoming Battle of the Bands.

Million Dollar Quartet

Indoor June 18 - Aug 7, 2021

Experience the contagious spirit, freewheeling excitement, and thrilling sounds of the once-in-a-life-time event where four of music's best talents came together. Features Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins

and Elvis Presley.

A Christmas Story

Indoor Nov 26 - Dec 22, 2021

This classic holiday tale centers on a mischievous, bespectacled boy, Ralphie, who dreams of getting a BB-gun for Christmas. In the weeks before the big holiday, Ralphie, his friends and his family get into all kinds of situations - including run-ins with a bully with "yellow eyes," a tongue stuck to a flagpole, a bar of soap in the mouth, a garish leg lamp, and a Chinese Christmas dinner. This hilarious musical is sure to warm your heart and tickle your funny bone becoming "A major award" of the 2021 holiday season.

Part of Tuacahn Center for the Arts, Utah's cultural hub, Tuacahn Amphitheatre is the gem of Ivins! Nestled in amongst breathtaking scenery, this astounding venue has staged over 50 major musical theatre productions and has seen world-famous artists, including Willie Nelson, Martina McBride, Heart, Amy Grant, Colby Caillat, Air Supply, Foreigner, Kenny Loggins, Brian Reagan, Jay Leno, REO Speedwagon and many more, gracing the stage through its infamous fall and spring concert series!

A stunning 1,920-seat outdoor theatre, Tuacahn Amphitheatre has been captivating audiences for over two decades with its state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems and its unique "water magic"! With its distinctively beautiful setting, spectacular productions and sell out shows, year after year, it's no wonder Tuacahn Amphitheatre is Utah's premier spot for entertainment!