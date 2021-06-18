Trinity's Upcoming COMFORT AT ONE to Begin Streaming This Monday

Trinity Church Wall Street continues its three-century role of bringing solace to New York's downtown community and the world at large, with a full program of online "Comfort at One" concerts.

Taking advantage of Trinity's extensive archives and high-quality recording and film technology, this free streaming series was launched after the suspension of in-person activities at the start of the pandemic last year, quickly proving its value and power as a tool for bringing regular programming to people in isolation.

The weekday Comfort at One concerts stream on Facebook and Twitter, with full videos posted on Trinity's website. All streams start at 1pm ET. Upcoming highlights are detailed below.

This Monday, June 21: Two cantatas from a 2015 Bach at One concert are preceded by an organ prelude by guest organist James Kennerley. Ich elender Mensch, wer wird mich erlösen, BWV 48 and O Ewigkeit, du Donnerwort, BWV 20 are performed by the Choir of Trinity Wall Street and the Trinity Baroque Orchestra, with soloists Jonathan Woody, Melissa Attebury, Tim Keeler, Andrew Fuchs, Brian Giebler, Edmund Milly, and Timothy Parsons, all under the direction of Trinity's Director of Music Julian Wachner.



Tues, June 22: The final Downtown Voices concert of the 2019 season, performed in collaboration with NOVUS NY, includes two folklore-inspired works written in 1937: Orff's epic Carmina Burana and Bartok's Sonata for Two Pianos and Percussion.



Wed, June 23: Trinity Youth Chorus member Sofia Villa performs the song Where the Music Comes From.



Thurs, June 24: Students from The Juilliard School perform in the Pipes at One Conservatory Series.



Fri, June 25: A special "at-home" Comfort at One celebrating Pride features bass Steven Hrycelak, performing in loving memory of Adam Marks.



Mon, June 28: This performance, from the spring of 2016, opens with Trinity's Avi Stein performing Liszt's Fantasy and Fugue on BACH and features the Choir of Trinity Wall Street with the Trinity Baroque Orchestra performing Ihr, die ihr euch von Christo nennet, BWV 164 and Wo Gott der Herr nicht bei uns hält, BWV 178. Soloists include Molly Netter, Tim Keeler, Andrew Fuchs, Timothy Parsons, Joseph Beutel, Timothy Hodges, and Edmund Milly.



Tues, June 29: The Choir of Trinity Wall Street performs Clytus Gottwald's 16-voice arrangement of Mahler's beloved melody from the Rückert-Lieder and Symphony No. 5.



Wed, June 30: Trinity's Associate Organist Janet Yieh leads members of the Choir of Trinity Wall Street in The Call by Gail Randall, featuring soprano Margaret Haight.



Thurs, July 1: A Pipes at One recital from 2018 is performed by Trinity's Director of Music Julian Wachner.



Fri, July 2: For a special Fourth of July Comfort at One, Trinity's Director of Music Julian Wachner performs a moving improvisation on "America."