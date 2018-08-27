Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 8/26-8/27/2018

Aug. 27, 2018  

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, August 27, 2018 - Monday, August 27, 2018. Catch up below!

1) BWW Review: The Mint Revives Lillian Hellman's Intriguing Labor Drama DAYS TO COME
by Michael Dale - August 27, 2018

Perhaps if Clifford Odets' landmark pro-union drama, WAITING FOR LEFTY, hadn't opened the year before, Lillian Hellman's 1936 labor drama, DAYS TO COME, the sophomore Broadway effort of the playwright who made a huge name for herself two years earlier with THE CHILDREN'S HOUR, might have been better received. (more...)

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Legendary Playwright Neil Simon Dies at 91
  • VIDEO: Goodbye, Dolly! Watch Bette Midler Take Her Final Bow at the Last Performance of HELLO, DOLLY!
  • So Long Dearies! HELLO, DOLLY! Company Takes Final Broadway Bows Today
  • Will Zendaya Play Ariel in Disney's Live Action Remake of The Little Mermaid?
  • Photo Flash: The Cast And Creative Of TOOTSIE Pose For The Press In Chicago
  • Leonard Bernstein's NYC Residence Mapped As An LGBT Historic Site

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       