Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles to Join Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in West End THE KING AND I

Looks like the West End will be getting to know Tony Award winner, Ruthie Ann Miles, in the West End transfer of Rogers and Hammerstein's The King and I.

Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that the actress will reprise her Tony winning role, Lady Thiang, alongside previously announced stars Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe when the show transfers to the West End this summer.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of The King and I, directed by Tony Award winner Bartlett Sher, will officially begin previews at the London Palladium on June 21, 2018.

The multi Tony Award-winning production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I will transfer from Broadway to London next summer following a critically acclaimed 16 month run at New York's Lincoln Center Theater and an unprecedented continuing record-breaking sold out USA tour.

Opening at the world famous London Palladium in June 2018, the show will star the two original Lincoln Center Theater lead actors: Broadway Musical Royalty Kelli O'Hara, who will reprise her Tony Award-winning role of Anna Leonowens, together with film star, Oscar and Tony nominee (for his role on The King and I) Ken Watanabe, who will star in the title role of The King of Siam. Both will be making their West End debuts, following their acclaimed performances on Broadway.

Acclaimed Tony Award-winning Bartlett Sher will once again direct the production, hot on the heels of his work on The Lincoln Center Theater's World Premiere of J.T. Rogers' smash hit play Oslo, which opened on Broadway and then transferred via the National Theatre to London's Harold Pinter Theatre in October this year to rave reviews. He, along with the celebrated creative team behind the award winning production of South Pacific, will reunite to bring this majestic production to life at the Palladium.

With music by Richard Rodgers, book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, The King and I - which won four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical - will open its European Premiere at the London Palladium. The production will open 21 June 2018 (Press Night on 3 July 2018) for a limited engagement, booking until 4August 2018.

One of Rodgers & Hammerstein's finest works, this masterpiece boasts a score featuring such beloved classics as Getting To Know You, Hello Young Lovers, Shall We Dance, I Have Dreamed, and Something Wonderful. Set in 1860s Bangkok, the musical tells the story of the unconventional and tempestuous relationship that develops between the King of Siam and Anna Leonowens, a British schoolteacher, whom the imperious King brings to Siam to tutor his many wives and children.

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Related Articles