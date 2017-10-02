Tony Winner Jessie Mueller & More Star in MUSEUM OF BROKEN RELATIONSHIPS Musical Reading

BroadwayWorld has just learned that a staged reading is underway for a musical inspired by The Museum of Broken Relationships in Zagreb, Croatia. The Museum of Broken Relationships is directed by David H. Bell and features a music and lyrics by David H. Bell and Daniel Green.

The reading features Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Clifton Duncan, Patti Cohenour, Jeanna de Waal, Howie Michael Smith, Andy Truschinski, Eleasha Gamble, Carly Kincannon, Emma Rosenthal, Remy Zaken, Brandon Contreras, Jeffery Doornbos, Andrew Keltz and Alan Wiggins.

While preparing to open The Museum of Broken Relationships exhibit in Brooklyn, Kirsten (Mueller) is confronted by Pierce (Duncan), who is desperately trying to get his adoptive mother's wedding ring back. That encounter sparks the discovery of decades-old secrets and unresolved conflict in both of their lives. What unfolds is the story of relationships-both lost and found-set against a museum that celebrates objects from our past and the compelling stories they reveal.

Related Articles