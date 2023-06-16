Tony Winner Bryan Carter Presents JAZZ AT PRIDE At Dizzy's Club, June 19-20

The series will feature Broadway powerhouses Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee.
POPULAR
Bryan Carter presents Jazz at Pride at Dizzy's Club, June 19-20. Bryan, a recent Tony Award winner for the orchestrations of Some Like It Hot on Broadway will host a celebration along with Broadway powerhouse Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, as they share their music, their stories, and the creative and essential impact of intentional community building.
Dizzy's Club is located in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Broadway at 60th Street on the 5th Floor of the Shops at Columbus Circle, New York City.
PERFORMANCE LINEUP:
Violin I: Audrey Hayes, Maria Im, Sam Gray
Violin II: Kevin Kuh, Meitar Forkosh, Josh Henderson
Viola: Tia Allen, Yumi Oshima
Cello: Sasha Ono
Reed I-IV: Jarien Jamanila, Jonathan Beshay, Nicole Glover, Josh Plotner
Trumpet: Bryan Davis, James Sarno
Trombone: Jasim Perales, Mariel Bildsten
Piano: Mathis Picard
Guitar: Leo Larrett
Bass: Mark Lewandowski
Drums: Bryan Carter
Percussion: Chris Karabelas
JUNE 19 - GUEST PERFORMERS:
Bryan Carter
Bryan Eng
Charenee Wade
J Harrison Ghee
J. Hoard
Richard Cortez
Tituss Burgess
Vuyo Sotashe
JUNE 20 - GUEST PERFORMERS:
Bryan Carter
Charenee Wade
Charles Turner
J. Hoard
Nathan Farrell
Tituss Burgess
Vuyo Sotashe
Jazz at Lincoln Center needs your support during this difficult time. Please make a donation: jazz.org/donate.
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You