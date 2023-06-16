Tony Winner Bryan Carter Presents JAZZ AT PRIDE At Dizzy's Club, June 19-20

Bryan Carter presents Jazz at Pride at Dizzy's Club, June 19-20. Bryan, a recent Tony Award winner for the orchestrations of Some Like It Hot on Broadway will host a celebration along with Broadway powerhouse Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, as they share their music, their stories, and the creative and essential impact of intentional community building.

Dizzy's Club is located in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Broadway at 60th Street on the 5th Floor of the Shops at Columbus Circle, New York City.

PERFORMANCE LINEUP:

Violin I: Audrey Hayes, Maria Im, Sam Gray

Violin II: Kevin Kuh, Meitar Forkosh, Josh Henderson

Viola: Tia Allen, Yumi Oshima

Cello: Sasha Ono

Reed I-IV: Jarien Jamanila, Jonathan Beshay, Nicole Glover, Josh Plotner

Trumpet: Bryan Davis, James Sarno

Trombone: Jasim Perales, Mariel Bildsten

Piano: Mathis Picard

Guitar: Leo Larrett

Bass: Mark Lewandowski

Drums: Bryan Carter

Percussion: Chris Karabelas

JUNE 19 - GUEST PERFORMERS:

Bryan Carter

Bryan Eng

Charenee Wade

J Harrison Ghee

J. Hoard

Richard Cortez

Tituss Burgess

Vuyo Sotashe

JUNE 20 - GUEST PERFORMERS:

Bryan Carter

Charenee Wade

Charles Turner

J. Hoard

Nathan Farrell

Tituss Burgess

Vuyo Sotashe

Jazz at Lincoln Center needs your support during this difficult time. Please make a donation: jazz.org/donate.