Tony Winner Bryan Carter Presents JAZZ AT PRIDE At Dizzy's Club, June 19-20

The series will feature Broadway powerhouses Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered! Photo 2 How/When/Where to Watch the 2023 Tony Awards and Other Questions Answered!
Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards Photo 3 Videos: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 4 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park

Bryan Carter presents Jazz at Pride at Dizzy's Club, June 19-20. Bryan, a recent Tony Award winner for the orchestrations of Some Like It Hot on Broadway will host a celebration along with Broadway powerhouse Tituss Burgess and Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee, as they share their music, their stories, and the creative and essential impact of intentional community building.

Dizzy's Club is located in Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center, on Broadway at 60th Street on the 5th Floor of the Shops at Columbus Circle, New York City.

PERFORMANCE LINEUP:

Violin I: Audrey Hayes, Maria Im, Sam Gray
Violin II: Kevin Kuh, Meitar Forkosh, Josh Henderson
Viola: Tia Allen, Yumi Oshima
Cello: Sasha Ono

Reed I-IV: Jarien Jamanila, Jonathan Beshay, Nicole Glover, Josh Plotner

Trumpet: Bryan Davis, James Sarno
Trombone: Jasim Perales, Mariel Bildsten

Piano: Mathis Picard
Guitar: Leo Larrett
Bass: Mark Lewandowski
Drums: Bryan Carter
Percussion: Chris Karabelas

JUNE 19 - GUEST PERFORMERS:
Bryan Carter
Bryan Eng
Charenee Wade
J Harrison Ghee
J. Hoard
Richard Cortez
Tituss Burgess
Vuyo Sotashe

JUNE 20 - GUEST PERFORMERS:
Bryan Carter
Charenee Wade
Charles Turner
J. Hoard
Nathan Farrell
Tituss Burgess
Vuyo Sotashe

Jazz at Lincoln Center needs your support during this difficult time. Please make a donation: jazz.org/donate.




RELATED STORIES

1
Performers Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH Photo
Performers Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH

The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative has revealed the performers for this year’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert taking place on Sunday, June 18th from 11:00am – 12:30pm (rain or shine).

2
Check Out This Weeks Top Stage Mags Photo
Check Out This Week's Top Stage Mags

Check out this week's top Stage Mags including Predictor, The Game's Afoot, and more. Stage Mag is BroadwayWorld's service for easily creating modern, fully interactive show programs for all types of productions, from streaming to broadcast to in-person.

3
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies Photo
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies

Here Lies Love on Broadway is launching lottery and rush policies! Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo
Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album

Reneé Rapp has dropped new headline tour dates ahead of her upcoming debut album, 'Snow Angel.' Rapp will be taking the 'Snow Hard Feelings Tour' to New York City, Boston, Seattle, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., Boston, and more. Rapp's new album was recorded while she filmed the upcoming Mean Girls movie musical.

More Hot Stories For You

Lorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, NaTasha Yvette Williams & More Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTHLorna Courtney, Crystal Lucas-Perry, NaTasha Yvette Williams & More Set for BROADWAY CELEBRATES JUNETEENTH
Photos: First Look at Constantine Maroulis, Joe Pantoliano & More in ROCK & ROLL MANPhotos: First Look at Constantine Maroulis, Joe Pantoliano & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
HERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush PoliciesHERE LIES LOVE to Offer $35 Tickets Through Lottery and Rush Policies
Listen: 'Epiphany' From the Upcoming Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODDListen: 'Epiphany' From the Upcoming Cast Recording of SWEENEY TODD

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE

Recommended For You