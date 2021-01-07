Tony Winner Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz's THE CHANCE TO FLY Book Will Hit Shelves This Spring

It was recently announced that Amulet Books will soon publish the debut novel from Tony Award-winning actress Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz, titled The Chance to Fly. The book will arrive on April 13, 2021.

The Chance to Fly is a heartfelt middle-grade novel from Tony Award winning actress Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz about a theater-loving girl who uses a wheelchair for mobility and her quest to defy expectations-and gravity-in her town's production of Wicked.

Thirteen-year-old Nat Beacon loves a lot of things, but there's one thing she's absolutely OBSESSED with: MUSICALS! She's never actually been in a musical though, or even seen an actor who uses a wheelchair for mobility on stage. When Nat's family moves from California to New Jersey, Nat stumbles upon auditions for a kids' production of Wicked, one of her favorite musicals ever! And she gets into the ensemble! But when things go awry a week before opening night, will Nat be able to cast her fears and insecurities aside and defy gravity in every sense of the song title?

Stroker made history as the first person in a wheelchair to appear on Broadway and win a Tony Award. Her experience is infused into Nat's heartwarming and empowering journey into the spotlight in The Chance to Fly, cowritten with Davidowitz, an award-winning children's book author and playwright.

"The Chance To Fly was written and created to remind every kid that their dreams can come true, no matter what their challenges are," said Stroker. "I wish I had this book to read when I was a teen because representation matters. This story will take you on a journey and inspire you to turn your limitations into your opportunities!"

"Writing Nat's story brought me back to my childhood, when auditioning made my stomach flip and opening nights gave me the butterfly-iest butterflies," said Davidowtiz. "Something I held onto as a kid-and something Ali and I want our readers to take away from The Chance to Fly now-is that no matter who you are and what challenges you face, creativity is key. You can break boundaries. You can burst through boxes. YOU can find solutions."

Tony Award winning actress Ali Stroker graduated from NYU Tisch School of the Arts and in addition to her roles on Broadway has starred and recurred in numerous television shows including Glee. Her work as a humanitarian includes speaking and performing around the world, helping people with and without disabilities through her message of "Making your Limitations into Opportunities." The Chance to Fly is her debut novel.

Stacy Davidowitz is the author of the Camp Rolling Hills series and coauthor of Camp Rolling Hills the Musical, which continues to have productions across the country. She is also the author of the Hanazuki chapter books based on Hasbro's YouTube series. Stacy has written award-winning plays that have been produced regionally and internationally. She is a graduate of Tufts University and Columbia University, where she earned degrees in drama and acting. Stacy lives in Manhattan with her husband and twin boys.