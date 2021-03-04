Tony Nominee Saycon Sengbloh Will Star in Reboot of THE WONDER YEARS

"Eclipsed" Tony nominee Saycon Sengbloh will play the matriarch on Lee Daniels' upcoming reboot of "The Wonder Years" on ABC.

Fred Savage, star of the original series, produces the reboot - which still takes place in the 1980s, but will instead follow a Black, middle class family in Montgomery, Alabama, according to Deadline.

Sengbloh plays Lillian Williams. Sharp as a tack, Lillian is confident, kind, perceptive and has a good sense of humor. She knows exactly the right thing to say to convince you of anything. As a mother, wife and full-time accountant, she's organized, efficient and hard-working, but she always puts family first.

In addition to her Tony-nominated performance in "Eclipsed," Sengbloh has appeared on Broadway in "Wicked," "Holler if Ya Hear Me," "Motown," "Fela!", "Hair," "The Color Purple," and "Aida."

She will appear in the upcoming Aretha Franklin biopic "Respect" alongside Academy Award winner Jennifer Hudson.