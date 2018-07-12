Tony Nominee Brad Oscar Leads HAIRSPRAY at Starlight Theatre

Starlight Theatre has announced that Broadway star and two-time Tony nominee Brad Oscar will lead the cast of the musical comedy phenomenon Hairspray, playing Starlight Theatre July 27-Aug. 2, as part of the 2018 Shawnee Mission Health Broadway Series. Hairspray's director, principal and ensemble cast will also include a number of performers with Kansas City roots, many of whom are making their return to the Starlight Theatre stage!

Set in 1960s' Baltimore, Hairspray tells the story of 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad, who intends to groove her way onto TV's most popular dance program, "The Corny Collins Show." After auditioning and ultimately winning a role with the show's dance company, Tracy becomes an overnight sensation and uses her newfound influence to advocate for the show's racial integration. With the help of her fellow cast mates, Tracy tries to change the world, dethrone the reigning Teen Queen and win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin... all without denting her 'do!

Hairspray took Broadway by storm when it debuted at the Neil Simon Theatre in August 2002. It went on to win eight Tony Awards in 2003. This feel-good musical highlights the importance of self-love, inspires audiences to dream big and features such beloved songs as "Good Morning Baltimore," "Welcome to the 60's," "Without Love" and "You Can't Stop the Beat."

A Broadway veteran and two-time Tony Award nominee, Brad Oscar stars in the iconic role of Edna, Tracy Turnblad's mother, in Hairspray. Oscar's most notable Broadway credits include The Producers (Franz Liebkind/Max Bialystock), The Addams Family (Uncle Fester), Big Fish (Amos Calloway) and most recently, Something Rotten!, in which he originated the role of Nostradamus. Hairspray is the critically-acclaimed actor's second production at Starlight-he was previously seen in The Producers as Max Bialystock in 2010.

"As Starlight's only self-produced show of the season, tremendous amounts of hard work and focus are put forth by our highly talented cast and crew for Hairspray," said Rich Baker, Starlight President and CEO. "I am confident this production will delight audiences with its infectiously fun singing and dancing, its witty humor and its beautiful messages of acceptance and unity. We are thrilled to be able to deliver a first-rate production and to showcase so much homegrown talent on the Starlight stage!"

Broadway veteran turned Kansas City local Jerry Jay Cranford serves as the show's director and choreographer. Some of Cranford's previous credits include Aladdin (Starlight Children's Theatre), Madagascar: A Musical Adventure (Coterie Theatre) and Les Misérables (Merry Go Round Theater).

Kansas City native Jessica Alcorn portrays the lead role of Tracy Turnblad. Alcorn grew up training at Miller Marley School of Dance and MTKC and has performed with many theatre companies throughout the metro. Her most memorable roles include Princess Fiona (Shrek), Paulette (Legally Blonde) and Little Becky Two Shoes (Urinetown).

The Blue Star Teen Ensemble in Hairspray is comprised of eight talented high school performers whose schools participate in Starlight's Blue Star Awards program. The ensemble members and their high schools are: Janie Carr (Shawnee Mission East), Joey Ferguson (Lee's Summit), Katie Hulla (Saint Thomas Aquinas), Holly Jackson (Shawnee Mission West), Amari Lewis (Sumner Academy of Fine Arts and Sciences), Katie Venteicher (Saint Thomas Aquinas), Megan Walstrom (Shawnee Mission East) and Savanna Worthington (Shawnee Mission East).

Tickets for Hairspray at Starlight Theatre are on sale now and start at $14. Tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling 816-363-STAR (7827) or at the Starlight box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. All performances begin at 8 p.m.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2018 Shawnee Mission Health Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

For more information, please visit www.kcstarlight.com, or on Facebook and Twitter.

About Starlight Theatre Starlight Theatre is the largest and oldest performing arts organization in Kansas City and the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country. Opened as a theater in 1950 and as a not-for-profit organization in 1951, Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals and concerts. It also offers extensive community outreach and educational programming, including classes, scholarships and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's venue includes rehearsal halls, gift store, club area for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit www.kcstarlight.com.

