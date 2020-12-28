Tony Award-Winning Producer Roger Berlind Has Passed Away at 90
Berlind accumulated 25 Tony Awards, having produced shows including “The Book of Mormon,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “City of Angels” and more.
25-time Tony Award-winning producer Roger Berlind has passed away at 90, The New York Times has reported. Berlind had produced or co-produced shows including "The Book of Mormon," "Dear Evan Hansen," "City of Angels" and revivals of "Guys and Dolls" and "Kiss Me, Kate," plus many more.
Mr. Berlind's first production was in 1976, the Richard Rodgers musical "Rex", featuring lyrics by Sheldon Harnick about Henry VIII.
After "Rex," Mr. Berlind co-produced six shows before he had his first hit with the original 1980 production of "Amadeus," which took home multiple Tony awards, including best play. He went on to produce "Sophisticated Ladies," a 1981 revue with music by Duke Ellington; and "Nine," in 1982.
The last show that Berlind co-produced was the Tony-winning 2019 revival of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!"
