Tony Award-Winner Anika Noni Rose Joins Netflix Series MAID

The new series will be produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment.

Tony Award-winner Anika Noni Rose has signed on for a new dramedy series from Netflix. Rose will star opposite Margaret Qualley and Nick Robinson in the series written by Molly Smith Metzler.

The project, titled Maid, is inspired by the bestselling memoir Maid: Hard Work, Low Pay, and a Mother's Will to Survive from Stephanie Land. It tells the story of Alex (Qualley), a single mother experiencing poverty, and homelessness when she turns to housekeeping to support her family.

The show is produced by Margot Robbie's LuckyChap Entertainment, John Wells Productions, and Warner Bros. Television.

Anika Noni Rose received a Tony Award as Best Featured Actress in a Musical for her 2004 performance in Caroline, or Change, and a Tony nomination as Best Featured Actress in Play for A Raisin In the Sun in 2014, co-starring Denzel Washington.

She co-starred in the smash hit film version of Dreamgirls as Lorelle Robinson. She also starred opposite James Earl Jones and Phylicia Rashad in the Broadway revival of Cat On A Hot Tin Roof.

She received wide acclaim for her performance as Kizzy in the recent History Channel remake of Roots, for which she received an NAACP Image Award nomination as Best Actress. She recently starred in the BET television series The Quad. Her additional film credits include the film adaptation of the musical 'Dreamgirls'. Anika also holds the eviable title of bona fide Disney Princess thanks to her performance as Princess Tiana in in the animated hit, The Princess and the Frog.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You